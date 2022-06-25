Chris Pratt hired a violent felon for his door-to-door sales company when he was just 18.

The 43-year-old actor ended up working in sales in his late teens and even set up his own office while some of the people he hired himself - with the same advert he answered asking if they liked "rock and roll music and making money" - took advantage of their position.

Appearing on the 'SmartLess' podcast, he said: "I had people that I hired in my crew... They would go in and rob places and stuff. Up in Seattle, I hired a guy who was a convicted two-time violent felon on house arrest.

"We were like, 'Listen, this guy's great, we really like him'. They're like, 'He needs to be under supervision at all times'. 'He absolutely will be!' We're like, 'Hey buddy, this is your street, we'll pick you up at five!' "

Chris described the man as "very sweet" and someone who "needed a break", and the Hollywood star loved listening to his wild stories.

He added: "That guy was very sweet, he was actually an amazing, special guy. It sounds way that it worse, he actually was a great guy who needed a break and was really solid. He actually ended up back in prison, but he had some really amazing stories."

Chris realised he had awful management skills, and admitted he only took the initial job after being swayed by the advert in the newspaper.

He laughed: "It was these multi-level marketing things. Zero critical thinking skills were ever taught to anyone in our household. My mom was a checker at Safeway for 29 years, she'd literally believe anything anyone told her, she's still that way, bless her heart."

He eventually found himself in debt and was forced to move back home, with his mother buying his flight back to Washington State before a friend offered to fly him out to Maui, Hawaii where he slept on the beach and worked for the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

He recalled: "I had no money, but I showed up and hung out with a bunch of friends, got a job at Bubba Gump Shrimp company, lived on the beach.

"People say [we were] homeless - living in LA, there's homeless people everywhere, destitute people, we were just a bunch of kids camping on the beach for a year."