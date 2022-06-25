Microsoft has warned of the threat posed by Russian hackers.

The tech giant has found that Russian hackers have launched cyber attacks in 42 countries allied with Ukraine since the start of the ongoing war.

Microsoft said: "Russian cyber influence operations successfully increased the spread of Russian propaganda after the war began by 216 percent in Ukraine and 82 percent in the United States."

The research found that "significant collective defensive weaknesses remain" among some governments in Europe.

However, Microsoft hailed the effectiveness of Ukraine's cyber defences, saying that its protections have generally "proven stronger" than Russia's efforts in "waves of destructive cyber attacks".

The research added: "During the past month, as the Russian military moved to concentrate its attacks in the Donbas region, the number of destructive attacks has fallen."

Meanwhile, in May, MI5's director general warned that foreign spies are using social media sites to target government officials and businesses.

Ken McCallum confirmed that MI5 - the UK's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency - had seen thousands of instances in which social media sites have been used to target officials, businesses and academics.

He said: "MI5 has seen over 10,000 disguised approaches on professional networking sites from foreign spies to people up and down the UK."