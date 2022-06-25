Tommy Lee threw a full tray of ribs into the crowd to make light of breaking his actual ribs.

The Motley Crüe drummer hasn't been unable to play full sets on the glam metal group's current stadium tour across North America, after breaking four ribs.

And at the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' rockers' show at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, the 59-year-old sticksman made light of his injuries by dropping some meaty ribs into the audience.

Tommy joked with the crowd: "For the people that know, here's a little f****** joke on the whole situation.

"For those of you that don't know, I brought a couple of unbroken ribs for y'all to throw down on."

"Let's f****** party, goddammit. Ribs? How about some f****** ribs?"

The rock star started by playing the first three songs, 'Wild Side', 'Shout at the Devil' and 'Too Fast for Love', he was then replaced by Tommy Clufeto for the rest of the set, but returned to his drum kit for 'Home Sweet Home'.

Clearly in a lot of pain, Tommy said: "Any of you guys ever broke a f****** rib? Yeah? Does that s*** suck or what?"

Meanwhile, Tommy previously admitted he is amazed that none of Motley Crüe are dead.

The musician thinks he and his bandmates, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars, have been very lucky because their years of wild partying and excess didn’t result in a tragic end.

He said: “I pinch myself on a daily basis that no one in the band is dead.

“Well, Nikki did die for a couple of minutes, but even he’s still alive, and so are the rest of us. How that’s even possible, I do not know. I think we must have a lucky horseshoe stuck in our asses.”