Katie Price returned to OnlyFans after avoiding a prison sentence.

The 44-year-old ex-glamour model - who was sentenced to 18 months of community service after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order on Friday (24.06.22) - took to Instagram to alert fans that she was back on the adults-only platform with the "sexiest" content yet.

Alongside a racy picture of herself and former 'Love Island' star Hannah Elizabeth wrote on Instagram: "The sexiest pics from this shoot - Me and @hannahelizabethofficial on our knees."(sic)

The TV star was arrested in January when she sent a message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee Michelle Penticost despite being under a restraining order.

She wrote: "Tell your c****** w****, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me"

Katie - who joined OnlyFans back in January and sells racy photos to fans for a fee of £11 a month - can be seen alongside Hannah posing in matching bikini tops, short skirts, and knee-high white socks, while in another photo she shared is posing in a black and gold underwear set.

Meanwhile, the former Page 3 girl - who has children Harvey, 19, Junior, 17, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven from previous marriages - teased fans that she has started filming new projects and "can't wait" for a holiday.

She wrote: "Started filming today my new travel tv show lots of stops to do lots of adventures and can't wait until it airs , I'm so lucky I get jobs abroad but I still can't wait to book a holiday this year don't know when as I'm soo busy!" (sic)

