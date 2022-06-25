Blac Chyna loves her children "unconditionally."

The 34-year-old model - who has daughter Dream, five, with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian as well as son King Cairo, nine, with rap star Tyga - is preparing for her youngest to start school and joked that while there will be "a lot of early mornings" on the horizon, the love she feels for her children is "a given."

She said: "Dream's good. So is Cairo. It's going to be a lot of early mornings [when Dream starts kindergarten], even earlier than now! But love my kids unconditionally and that's just a given for me. That's just honestly it."

The former 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star - whose real name is Angela White - recently lost a $100million defamation case against the reality TV dynasty after claiming that the way she had been treated by Rob's sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie and mother Kris Jenner led to the cancellation of her short-lived reality show 'Rob and Chyna' but as she looks to the future is preparing for a career in music.

She told E! News: "This summer, I'm making music. Obviously, focusing on the next things that I'm doing, which is scripted television, movies and just being creative."

The lengthy court battle between Chyna and the Kardashians is likely to feature in the next season of Hulu series 'The Kardashians' because although the case was not filmed specifically, "snippets" of the "compelling story" were caught on camera.

Executive producer Danielle King said: "We weren't filming it. We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story."