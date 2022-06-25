Olivia Rodrigo is "devastated and terrified" after the Supreme Court terminated the constitutional right to abortion in the US.

The 19-year-old pop star was appearing at Glastonbury music festival on Saturday (25.06.22) and welcomed fellow singer Lily Allen onto the stage to perform a duet of her 2008 hit 'F*** You' as a reaction to the overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

Olivia said: "I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you."

However, the 'drivers license' hitmaker - who shot to global fame back in 2020 after her music went viral on Instagram - was thrilled to be at the annual music festival in Worthy Farm sharing the stage with Lily, who could be seen swearing with her middle fingers as Olivia rhymed off the names of the justices.

She told the crowd: "This is actually my first Glastonbury and I’m sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday!"

The song - which was written by Lily back in 2008 and featured on her sophomore album 'It's Not Me, It's You' - was initially inspired by then-President George W. Bush, who Lily described as a "f****** a********."

Some of the lyrics include: "F***you, f*** you very very much

We hate what you and we hate your whole crew, so please don't stay in touch."