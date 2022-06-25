Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison are expecting their first child together

© BANG Media International

Tags

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison are expecting their first child together.

The 48-year-old actor - who was previously married to '90210' actress Jennie Garth and has Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15 with her - has been engaged to Lily Anne, 33, since 2019 and the pair are now set to welcome their own child into the world.

Lily Anne said: "I'm very pregnant!"

The actress - who is the daughter of 'North Shore' star Gregory Harrison and his fashion model wife Randi Oakes - went on to gush about how she knew the 'Twilight' actor was "the one" for her when they went on their first date together.

Speaking during a panel event titled 'Behind-The-Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie', she said: "I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband. I called my parents later to say 'I think I found the one!'"

Following the initial announcement, Lily Anne took to Instagram jokingly reveal her pregnancy to her followers.

Alongside a picture of her baby bump, she wrote: "Not a burrito belly"

The couple's happy news comes after they had been forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Peter claimed back in 2021 that they were in "no rush" to tie the knot because they are already "devoted" to each other.

He said: "I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks. There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together. I already feel married. We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend