Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison are expecting their first child together.

The 48-year-old actor - who was previously married to '90210' actress Jennie Garth and has Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15 with her - has been engaged to Lily Anne, 33, since 2019 and the pair are now set to welcome their own child into the world.

Lily Anne said: "I'm very pregnant!"

The actress - who is the daughter of 'North Shore' star Gregory Harrison and his fashion model wife Randi Oakes - went on to gush about how she knew the 'Twilight' actor was "the one" for her when they went on their first date together.

Speaking during a panel event titled 'Behind-The-Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie', she said: "I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband. I called my parents later to say 'I think I found the one!'"

Following the initial announcement, Lily Anne took to Instagram jokingly reveal her pregnancy to her followers.

Alongside a picture of her baby bump, she wrote: "Not a burrito belly"

The couple's happy news comes after they had been forced to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Peter claimed back in 2021 that they were in "no rush" to tie the knot because they are already "devoted" to each other.

He said: "I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks. There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together. I already feel married. We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"