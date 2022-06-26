Minnie Driver's biggest fear is "something happening" to her son Henry.

The 'Good Will Hunting' actress - who has a 13-year-old son from a brief relationship with producer Timothy J. Lea - as "all the light" in her life, and admitted she gets scared for his safety.

Asked about her biggest fear, she told Stylish magazine: "Something happening to my son."

And when it comes to her greatest love, she added: "My son. He's all the meaning and all the light."

The 52-year-old star revealed while she isn't afraid of death, she hates the idea of leaving her son behind having lost her own mum in March this year.

She said: "I can't bear the thought of leaving my kid. Having been left by my mother recently, the thought of him having to go through that is monstrous. But also necessary. So, I'm not scared."

Meanwhile, Minnie revealed how her son made her realised she has a "high pain threshold", and how she struggles to sympathise with men who complain about being hurt.

She quipped: "F*** yeah. I had a 10lb baby and 38 hours of labour, naturally, so yeah, I have a high pain threshold. I have a hard time when men stub their toes and can't speak for 19 minutes."

Minnie - whose father Ronnie, a financial adviser, died in 2009 - recently opened up about grief and the loss of her mother, and playing a widowed doctor in the second series of 'Modern Love'.

She said: "Grief is just another expression of love. I’ve really come to understand that, having lost my mother during the pandemic. When I got the script, my mother read it over my shoulder.

"She loved it; we both thought it was an interesting exploration of what it means to love somebody new when your heart is still with someone that you’ve lost."