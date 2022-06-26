Instagram is testing a new AI tool that can help to verify ages.

The photo-sharing platform is using a tool built by a company called Yoti that estimates ages by scanning faces.

According to Instagram's rules, users must be aged 13 or older to open an account. But over the years, the company has been widely criticised for not enforcing the rule strictly enough.

Recently, Instagram has brought in more age-verification features, including asking users to send pictures of their ID to the social media platform.

But Instagram is now going one step further with the help of Yoti, which uses machine learning to estimate an individual's age.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, movie star Isla Fisher warned that Instagram is "toxic for children".

The 46-year-old actress has almost two million followers on the photo-sharing platform - but she fears that it can lead to "anxiety and depression" for a lot of young people.

Isla explained at the time: "We all know what Instagram is. It’s toxic for children and [for] the proliferation of fake news. They don’t have to meet publishing standards, it appeals to our base instincts.

"Actually, I’m being gentle - Instagram increases bullying and fear of missing out and leads to anxiety and depression. So, obviously, I am no fan of Instagram."