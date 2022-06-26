Tiffany Haddish believes the Supreme Court ruling on abortion is "a way to control women's bodies".

The 42-year-old comic found it "upsetting" when the landmark Roe v Wade ruling – which makes terminations illegal for millions of American women - was overturned on Friday (24.06.22) and feels women of colour will be particularly disadvantaged now states are able to set their own laws on abortion.

She said: "I think it's about locking up people of colour. I think it's a way to put more people in jail, and I also think it's a way to control women's bodies."

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' actress claimed she will make a move into politics purely so she can outlaw masturbation for men, insisting it should be the next logical step in the pro-life argument.

She told People magazine: "That's why I'm going to run for Congress. I'm going to write a bill to make it illegal for men to masturbate. How about that?

"If you're going to make it illegal for me to make choices with my body, then it should be illegal for you to masturbate because you killing people when you do that.

"Every time you jack off, that's, what? A billion people dead. No chance to live. I'm just saying. You touch yourself; you a murderer."

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old star is planning to become a parent through adoption but admitted the process is "very difficult" because she is black.

She said: "As a black woman, trying to adopt a white baby, it's hard out here. They won't let you. They let white people adopt black babies, Asian babies, Mexican babies, but they don't let black people do that. Why is that? Come on, people.

"But it's actually a joke, but that is a real topic we should be discussing out here on the streets, why you can't like interracially adopt when you're... That's a whole other situation."

But Tiffany's plans are on hold until she's got time in her work schedule to be a "present" parent.

Speaking ahead of the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, she said: "Anyways, once I finish these two, I got two more movies to do and then I'll adopt.

"Because I want to be present. If I'm going to be a parent, I want to be a present parent."