Paul Walker’s daughter has revealed she had an abortion in the wake of the Roe v Wade overturning.

Model Meadow Rain Walker, 23, joined the army of other females sharing personal stories and outrage at the Supreme Court’s rejection of the landmark 1973 ruling, leaving terminations illegal for millions of women in America.

She branded the decision “a huge setback in history” and “a profound injustice to women across the United States”, before revealing she had an abortion.

Walker added: “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.

“I too battled with the choice in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion. It is a very private and personal experience – the way it should be.”

Walker, who runs her late ‘Fast and Furious’ actor father’s foundation set up after his 2013 death in a fiery car crash following a fiery car crash, said she had been “lucky enough to have a great doctor” who “supported” her through the “debilitating process”, which has left her “able to be the happy and healthy person” she is today.

But she warned Friday’s ruling will have tragic and disastrous consequences for other women.

She hit out in a lengthy Instagram post: “Now, knowing even more women won’t have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking.

“In a world that constantly marginalises females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."

It comes after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke, 38, opened up about having an abortion aged 18.

She said on TikTok: “I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old.

“If it wasn’t for places like ‘Planned Parenthood’, I would be a mother… I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life.

“I was practicing safe sex, I was using protection, and I was on birth control, but s*** happens.”