Nicole Kidman ‘splashes $1.35 million on another apartment in building where she already owns four properties’

Nicole Kidman is said to have spent $1.35 million on another apartment in the building where she already owns four properties.

The ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress, 55, has reportedly purchased a fifth property in the Milsons Point’s Latitude block, Sydney.

According to the Domain website, “settlement records show Kidman's corporate interests have paid $1.35million (£1.1 million)” for a one-bedroom apartment at the site.

Kidman owns a property portfolio in different company names, and last year bought a two-bedroom apartment in the building last year for $2.78million (£2.3 million) and another in 2011 for $2.68million (£2.2 million.)

She also consolidated two penthouses there for a combined $13million (£11 million.)

The latest purchase is said to be on level four and includes a car space, with the building offering views of Harbour Bridge alongside a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It is understood the two-bedroom apartment purchased last year is being leased, while the 2011 purchase is used as a gym for the actress, who has been married to musician Karl Urban, 54, since 2006.

The report comes after Kidman shared a rare wedding photo with husband Urban, with whom she shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, on their 16th anniversary.

It showed Urban lighting a unity candle during a traditional Catholic ceremony in Sydney, and she said alongside the photo: “Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

