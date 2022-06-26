Lily Allen was overwhelmed to get back on stage at Glastonbury after three years sober.

The singer, 37, performed her 2009 hit ‘F*** You’ with Olivia Rodrigo, 19, in

in response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, leaving abortions illegal for millions of women in America.

She took to Instagram following the surprise appearance to detail how happy she was to be performing after beating her addictions.

Allen, married to ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour, 47, was at Glastonbury with her two daughters Ethel, 10, and Marnie Rose, nine, was also overjoyed her children got to see her perform.

Alongside footage taken from her Worthy Farm performance, she said: “So overwhelmed watching this stuff back in the car home. So many emotions. My babies got to see their mamma slay Glastonbury with their favourite pop star today.

“I actually made them proud! And with nearly 3 yrs sobriety under my belt. So happy.”

Allen has previously opened up about her addiction struggles and how she since quit drink and drugs.

Rodrigo used her slot Olivia at The Other Stage to share her devastation and terror over the Roe v Wade ruling.

Before Allen arrived on stage, the singer declared “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken.

“I’m devastated and terrified [by the ruling] and so many women and girls are going to die because of this and I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they truly don't give a s*** about freedom.”