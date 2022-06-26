Lily Anne Harrison and her fiancé Peter Facinelli are expecting their first child.

‘The Vanished’ actress, 33, shared the news with a photograph showing her baby bump on Instagram, alongside the message: “Not a burrito belly.”

Facinelli, 48, reacted to her post in the comments section by joking: “You’re pregnant? Why didn’t you tell me?”

The ‘Twilight’ actor also shared the news on his Instagram stories and said: “Glowing... can’t hardly wait to add to my ‘coven’ with u at my side #dadjokes.”

The couple’s friends flooded their posts with well wishes.

Actress Sarah Wynter, 49, said: “So excited for you and @peterfacinelli LOVE this!!”

And DJ Lindsay Luv added: “Yessss!!!!! Can’t wait to meet this beautiful bb been waiting for this so happy for you and @peterfacinelli.”

Another of the couple’s actor friends, Haley Webb, 36, said: “WILL STILL SLATHER IN SALSA + CONSUME”, in reference to Harrison’s burrito joke.

Harrison and Facinelli got engaged in December 2019 after six years of dating.

The ‘Twilight’ actor proposed to Harrison during a romantic beach side dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, where they were staying for the New Year.

Even though it is Harrison’s first child, Facinelli has daughters Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, with his 50-year-old actress ex-wife Jennie Garth.

At the time of Harrison and Facinelli’s engagement, a source told Entertainment Tonight the romantic moment happened during a trip to Mexico.

They said: “Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.”