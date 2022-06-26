Jodie Sweetin is vowing to keep fighting for civil liberties after she was thrown to the ground by LAPD officers during an abortion rights protest.

The ‘Full House’ actress, 40, was seen in footage captured by photographer Michael Ade, which was shared on social media, being shoved by riot police on Saturday (25.06.22) when she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from a freeway.

Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (26.06.22): “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday (25.06.22) to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until all of us are free.”

After being hurled several feet, the actress managed to stand up seconds later and continue to protest for a person’s right to a safe abortion – after the Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

Photographer Ade said on social media: “It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway… SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?

“Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer. #roevwade #abortionrights #losangeles.”

Sweetin is the latest celeb to speak out and protest for abortion rights, along with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo and former first lady Michelle Obama.