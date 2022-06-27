Nick Cannon has “failed miserably” at monogamy.

The 41-year-old star – who is father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, Golden, five, Powerful Queen, 18 months, nine-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and the late Zen, who died in December aged five months, from four relationships – admitted he hasn’t always been faithful but is hopeful he will settle down eventually.

Speaking to Shelley Wade of New York City radio station 94.7 The Block, Nick – who is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi and is rumoured to have another one on the way with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his youngest twins – said: “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships.

“But God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out.”

The ‘Masked Singer’ host has only been married once before, to Moroccan and Monroe’s mother Mariah Carey, and Shelley asked him what the “deciding factor” would be for him marrying again, noting Nick doesn’t “have a problem getting women”.

He quipped: “I’ve probably had a few mid-life crises.”

However, Nick hasn’t ruled out tying the knot again, if he can find someone who can cope with his “chaos and toxicity”.

He added: “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong.

“And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

Nick recently claimed he isn't "built" for marriage.

He said last month: "I love my family, all of my children, and every woman that has given me the blessing of being able to experience that.

"But marriage, and all that goes into that, is so ... it's a lot.

"You're literally entering a partnership where two become one. I'm not built for that."