Alec Baldwin has insisted he has "zero interest" in "speculation and judgement" surrounding controversial HBO documentary 'Allen v. Farrow' as he prepares to interview Woody Allen.

The actor has announced he plans to quiz the veteran director in an Instagram Live segment on Tuesday (28.06.22) but prefaced the news by suggesting the interview won't focus on the sexual abuse allegations against Woody made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, which were the focus of the film.

In a post on Instagram, Alec wrote: "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue."

He then added the time and date of the interview with Woody and told fans to "join us".

The '30 Rock' star also added a video in which he expressed his great admiration for the moviemaker and held up his autobiography to the camera, saying: "This coming Tuesday ... I'm going to be doing an Instagram Live with (Woody Allen) ... Tuesday 28th 10.30am Eastern time I'm going to be doing an Instagram Live with Woody Allen who I love. I love you Woody ... Be there."

Alec has worked with Woody on a number of films including 2013's 'Blue Jasmine', 'To Rome With Love' in 2012 and 1990's 'Alice'.

However, the planned interview did not go down well with many of Alec's Instagram followers who voiced their dismay in the comments section.

One wrote: "You lost us at Woody. Very poor choice," while another added: "I’ve supported u 100 per cent thru everything. But woody Allen? Bye."

A third commented: "Sorry about that Alec. Just starting to swing in your direction. Assuming there won’t be any hard hitting questions. He does not deserve a platform."

Woody has previously been accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child. He has denied the claims but the scandal hit headlines again last year following the release of HBO's documentary 'Allen v. Farrow' .

Dylan, her brother Ronan and their mother Mia Farrow all appear in the film. Mia was married to the director for 12 years between 1980 and 1992.

Woody and his wife Soon-Yi Previn responded to the claims made in the documentary by releasing a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which read: "These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.

"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place.

"It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts."