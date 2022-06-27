Chris Hemsworth says it was a dream come true to show his bare backside in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The 38-year-old actor reprises his role as the God of Thunder in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster and his nude bottom can be seen in the movie, much to his delight.

Speaking to Variety at the Hollywood premiere of the movie, Chris said: "It was 10 years in the making that scene – kind of a dream of mine.

"The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this... a decade from now it's all gonna come off.'"

Chris explained that he had to bare all on screen in the movie 'Rush' and wasn't surprised by his bottom.

He recalled: "I had had that out in 'Rush' many years ago. In a Marvel film, it was a very large screen, it was a very big pair of cheeks, and, I don't know, I had seen it before."

Director Taika Waititi revealed that the revealing moment came together as he wanted to highlight Hemsworth's physique on screen.

The filmmaker explained: "I feel like we had all talked about it. We had talked about, 'Yeah, we gotta show off this body'. My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you've gotta show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!"

Chris also revealed that it was "intimidating" to see co-star Natalie Portman play the Mighty Thor for the first time in the film.

The 'Extraction' star said: "A little stab to the ego, but I quickly got over it and was in awe of everything she had done."