Kim Kardashian has revealed her nine-step beauty routine to keep her skin looking good.

The reality TV star has launched a new skincare line called SKKN and she has broken down how to use the products - admitting the whole system uses nine products worth a total of $630 - and she admits it's not for the faint-hearted.

She told the New York Times: "(It) might seem scary to some. That’s why I’m here - to break it down, to be like, ‘They’re all necessary' ... "

The steps include cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil.

Kim revealed she always moisturises all the way down to her chest to keep her decolletage well-maintained.

She explained: "I always go down to my chest, down to my nipples - always down to nips."

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star insisted she's not pretending it's "easy" to look good and said beauty fans need to accept they have to put in the work.

She went on: "So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers - all of that is work."

Kim also joked she'll try any beauty fad once, laughing: "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."