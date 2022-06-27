Ashley Graham is a keen bargain-hunter and loves shopping in discount retailer Target and searching for finds in second-hand stores.

The model has opened up about her shopping habits in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, revealing she often snaps up bargains and will hit consignment stores which sell second hands goods before trying her luck with high-end brands.

She explained: "I love The RealReal, I love Amazon. It's like a mix of high-low for me. I'm the epitome of high-low - like, I just went to Target and bought a bunch of stuff. I'm all over the place. And sustainability is a big deal too ... (I will) definitely will hunt on consignment stores (before hitting luxury department stores).

However, she admitted there was one item she did splurge on - five shirts by R13 which sell for around £350 each.

She added: "I did invest in, to me, the perfect oversized white shirt, the R13, and I have three white of the same and I got it also in blue pinstripe - and there's a crop version. Don't come for me!"

Ashley also explained in terms of sustainability, she tries to buy pieces she will wear many times rather than succumbing to fast fashion.

She added: "I'm not really buying into big, trendy things necessarily," she says. "I like classic, timeless pieces that I know I'll be able to use—like, even if I put a bag away for a few years, I always kind of go back."

The former 'America's Next Top Model' judge went to reveal her must-haves for summer 2022 - revealing she'll be wearing a lot of linen pieces and plenty of athleisure.