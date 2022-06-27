Matthew McConaughey has applauded US President Joe Biden's new gun control bill as a "step in the right direction" just weeks after a deadly school shooting in the actor's hometown.

The Oscar-winner has been speaking out on America's gun control issues in the aftermath of the killing of 19 kids and two teachers at a school Uvalde, Texas in May - and on Saturday (25.06.22) President Biden introduced the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help end gun violence.

Matthew has now praised the president for taking a big step forward, writing in a post on Instagram: "For the first time in 28 years, a meaningful piece of legislation has passed that can usher in a new era of building an American culture of gun responsibility.

"This bill invests in mental health and protest responsible, law-abiding Americans' Second Amendment rights, due process, and the rule of law. For responsible gun owners, this bill does not take your guns away or restrict your access to fire arms ...

"This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment."

The actor then added: "While this bill isn't perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint ...

"Now that the President has signed this bill into law, I want to remind all of us Americans that we cannot become complacent and wait on a piece of legislation to solve our problems ... We each have a duty yo protect our freedom and our rights ...

"The choice, as gun owners, gun show organizers, and firearms manufacturers to bear, show and sell arms responsibly."

Matthew concluded: "Our government took a step in the right direction. Now it's time for us to remind them AND ourselves what the best of our country is AND can be."

Prsident Biden' signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help strengthen weapons regulation and provide funding for mental health support and anti-violence programs.

He said at the time: "I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan gun safety legislation. And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved."

According to a White House briefing, the bill enhances "certain restrictions and penalties on firearms purchases" while it also promotes safety practices in schools as well as providing funding for mental health and anti-violences causes.