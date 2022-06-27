'Overwatch 2' will replace the original game.

Director Aaron Keller confirmed that when the free-to-play game arrives on October 4, the first game will be obsolete, with new content arriving "every nine weeks".

In an AMA on Reddit, he said: “When Overwatch 2 launches on October 4 it will be a replacement for the current Live Service.

“We’re using the term Early Access to indicate that this is just the start of many new things coming to the game.

“We’re launching with new heroes, maps and features, but there are even more of these coming seasonally – every nine weeks."

This means that 6v6 matches will be no more.

'Overwatch 2' will see the introduction of the Junker Queen, the cutthroat leader of the Junkers based in Junkertown, who has ruled over her subjects for more than a decade.

Fans can also expect the new game mode Push, new maps and more.