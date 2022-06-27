'Valorant' is to start recording in-game voice chats to crack down on "disruptive behaviour".

The popular shooter title is working to eliminate players who are using toxic language and from July 13, a voice evaluation software will be trained for use tackling the issue for a "future" Beta launch.

A statement on Riot Games' website read: “As part of a larger effort to combat disruptive behaviour, Riot Games recently updated its Privacy Notice and Terms of Service to allow us to record and evaluate in-game voice communications when a report for that type of behaviour is submitted.”

The post added: “We know that before we can even think of expanding this tool, we’ll have to be confident it’s effective, and if mistakes happen, we have systems in place to make sure we can correct any false positives (or negatives for that matter).”

Riot explained that the tech will no doubt have some "growing pains”, however, it is necessary for them to make it a "safer and more inclusive environment for everyone who chooses to play is worth it.”

'Valorant' launched in 2020, and Riot recently admitted “voice chat abuse is significantly harder to detect compared to text."