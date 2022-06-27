'Fall Guys' has exceeded 20 million players.

The huge milestone was reached just 48 hours after Mediatonic's title became free-to-play.

A tweet on the game's official Twitter page read: "MASSIVE THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE STUMBLED.

We reached an incredible 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All!!

...see you this weekend my beans!"

Free-to-play on Xbox and Nintendo Switch was confirmed last month.

It also saw the arrival of new rounds and fresh content.

Meanwhile, a 'Fall Guys' and 'Halo' crossover is coming on June 30.

The announcement was made at the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

The 'Spartan Showdown' will run until July 4.

A description read: “Complete challenges in Spartan Showdown to unlock rewards.”