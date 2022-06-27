Vodafone is helping get strawberries and cream to tennis fans at Wimbledon.

The telecoms giant is teaming up with Hugh Lowe Farms - who have been the supplier to the Grand Slam for 30 years - to aid efficient deliveries of the 1.5 million strawberries eaten annually at the tournament held at the All England Club via its Internet of Things tech.

Crops of the berries - which are very prone to disease - have been fitted out with monitors to gauge any issues so they can be given the best care.

Along with this, lorries tasked with transporting the harvest will be kitted out with IoT technology to track the goods. They will also give organisers understanding of temperature and damage done with in transit.

Nick Gliddon, Vodafone’s business director: “Wimbledon wouldn’t be Wimbledon without strawberries! And we’re excited to show the power of our technology to make a huge operation like this more efficient and reduce the impact on the environment. We’re giving the Hugh Lowe Farms team invaluable new data-driven insights that make a real difference. This is a great example of how any industry can benefit from digital transformation.”

Hugh Lowe Farm’s Marion Regan said: “We are excited to be working with Vodafone and their support is helping us optimise the growing conditions of our strawberries. It is a great privilege to be the sole provider of strawberries to Wimbledon, and that’s a role we’ve had for nearly 30 years. Now we’re using Vodafone’s cutting-edge technology to be able to deliver the best ever quality strawberries, all produced in a more sustainable way, for fans to enjoy.”