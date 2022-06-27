Olivia Attwood, Montana Brown and Patricia Bright are collaborating with Amazon to support small businesses.

Olivia - who shot to fame on ‘Love Island’ in 2017 - “can’t wait” to discuss growing her clothing brand, Foolish on the panel on Thursday (30.06.22), alongside Absolute Collagen’s Darcy Laceby, Enterprise Nation’s Emma Jones and TRIP Drinks’ Olivia Ferdi via their Instagram account.

The 31-year-old entrepreneur said: "I've put my heart and soul into growing the brand identity of Foolish on social media, as that's where my audience lives. I can't wait to join the panel to discuss how to navigate social media as a brand and hopefully help others thrive as a result!"

Montana - who starred alongside Olivia and founded Swim Society - thinks “it’s really important” to band together with other entrepreneurs.

The 26-year-old influencer said: "It's really important that we support small businesses as much as possible, especially in today's climate. I hope that people send in as many questions as they can during the livestream so we can help them on their business journey."

Patricia - the panel’s host - knows that being your own boss “is never easy”.

The 35-year-old internet personality said: "I know from experience that starting your own business is never easy, but I've been lucky to grow my brand largely in part to social media, and I owe everything to my loyal supporters – many who have been with me since day one. I'm excited to lead the panel on behalf of Amazon and to join an important conversation around supporting the future of young entrepreneurs in whatever way I can."

Amazon UK - who is the hosting event to mark Prime Day - crooned how “lucky” to have them.

The Country Manager, John Boumphrey said: "We're so lucky to have such a talented pool of next generation UK entrepreneurs. We know it can sometimes be tricky to navigate the complexities of launching a business in this digital age, so it's brilliant to see such a great line-up of innovators and experts coming together to give their insights.

"Over 50% of products sold on Amazon in the UK are from small and medium sized businesses, and key events such as our upcoming Prime Day can have a huge impact on start-ups. Our small business selling partners included in the line-up will be sure to impart their expert advice for those who have a dream of setting up their own successful business."