Instagram is trialling a new way to verify teenagers’ ages.

The Meta-owned photo sharing app is testing a new facial analysis software as a method to prove their age to the app in response to US-based users - who have to be over 13 to have an account - lying about their age.

Now, users have three options of prove their age; uploading identification, get a an adult to confirm your age, or the new way, taking a video selfie through the online verification programme, Yoti.

According to their latest white paper, which was released last month, the technology is accurate for people aged six to 12 with an error range of 1.36 years. For 13 to 19 year olds, the error range is said to be 1.52 years.

Meta hopes that the new methods will guarantee “age-appropriate experience” on the app and that accounts that do not pass the test will be deleted.

Will Gardner OBE, chief executive of Childnet and director of UK Safer Internet Centre told BBC News: "The potential is there to try and help protect children from content which isn't for them and make their internet experience more age-appropriate."

5Rights Foundation, a group who rally for more child safety measures in digital spaces called the move “long overdue”.

They said that internet companies ought to leave "leave behind the 'don't look don't see attitude' that has led to millions of children being put at risk"

They added that “simply knowing the age of your users is not enough.”

Meta - who own and operate Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp - have faced extensive criticism after whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged corporate inaction over the app was doing to young people.

Earlier this month, they rolled out a new array of parental restrictions, such as time limits.