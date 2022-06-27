Summer Walker is pregnant with her second child.

The 'No Love' singer is already mum to one-year-old daughter with her ex London On Da Track and she is now expecting baby number two with her current partner LVRD Pharoh - with the star announcing the happy news in an Instagram Live post.

She said: "People asking me if I'm pregnant ... I am and you know I'm very, very, very, very, happy about it."

Summer went on to share her joy about the baby news, adding: "Very excited about it. And this is gonna be - I'm very very excited because it's going to be different from how it was before. It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love."

The singer also explained she decided to announce the news herself on her social media page because she wasn't able to control the way her first pregnancy was announced.

Later on in the Live, she revealed she was devastated when fans took pictures of her with her first baby bump and shared the news online.

She said: "The only reason I'm even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself ... People were taking pictures of me in the store - I know it kind of comes with the job ... people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset."