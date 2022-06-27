Dolph Lundgren is hoping to get married next year.

The 64-year-old actor got engaged to Emma Krokdal in June 2020 and after putting their wedding plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now hoping to get hitched in either his native Sweden or her home country of Norway early next year.

He said: "It's just because we lost two years.

"So hopefully next year, we're gonna go to Scandinavia, and you can't do it in the winter or you'll be in the middle of a snowstorm.

"So hopefully we'll do it maybe next spring or something in Norway or Sweden."

Dolph was accompanied to the premiere of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in Los Angeles at the weekend by Emma, 25, and his daughters Ida, 26, and 20-year-old Greta - who he has with ex-wife Annette Oviberg - and he admitted it was exciting for the fitness trainer to join him on the red carpet for the first time.

He tole People magazine: "She's loving it. I took them out and got these yellow outfits last week.

"I met her three years ago and she hasn't been to a premiere yet because of COVID, so we're really enjoying it."

The 'Aquaman' actor is usually known for his action roles but he voices Svengeance in 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' and he admitted taking on a more family-friendly role has been part of a bid to stay "relevant".

He said: "I think being relevant, as you get older in this business can be difficult. Obviously, doing this certainly helps.

"And also it's fun to be able to take my daughter's over there and see this film because it's very different than my usual films."