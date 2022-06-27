Jerry O'Connell has bought a special gift for his wife Rebecca Romijn to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed twin daughters a year later and they are now preparing to mark the major relationship milestone on July 14 - with Jerry revealing he has been out shopping for the perfect piece of jewellery to present to his partner on their special day.

He told Etonline.com: "I actually already purchased an above moderately priced piece of hardware. It has a stone in it. It's not the cleanest stone, but I mean, I tried. I tried."

When asked about his plans for the big day, the 'Stand By Me' star added: "We haven't thought really about it because I think we're both shocked that we made it this far. We're still getting over just the shock of still being married."

He went on to reveal whatever they play for the day of their anniversary will probably involve their two daughters Dolly and Charlie, who are both 13.

Jerry explained: "I know this doesn't sound the most romantic, probably (we will do) something with our kids. Our kids are 13, so they're always like, 'Well, what are we doing? You're going by yourselves? What do you mean you're going by yourselves? So weird.'"

Rebecca was previously married to 'Full House' star John Stamos for seven years and the couple recently opened up about her former marriage during an appearance on US TV show 'The Talk'.

Jerry said: "When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun. You always have really fun memories."

The actress added: "I do, I have a lot of really fun memories. I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."