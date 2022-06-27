Tom Parker's widow plans to get his ashes made into jewellery.

The Wanted singer passed away in March aged just 33 after battling a brain tumour and Kelsey Parker is planning a lasting tribute to her late spouse so she, his mother Noreen and their children Aurelia, who turns four this week, and Bodhi, 20 months, can always keep him close to their hearts.

She said: “It will be something really special the kids can have and it will be given to them at a certain time, but I don't know when yet."

Tom passed away just a week after appearing on stage with his bandmates on their reunion tour and Kelsey admitted she was "shocked" that he died so quickly, though she thinks the 'Glad You Came' singer would have been pleased she didn't have to see him suffer for too long.

She told OK! magazine: “It happened really quick. This isn’t the way I thought things were going to happen. He literally came off that tour and went downhill. I was so shocked – I was beside myself because it happened within a week.

“But I do think that is typical Tom style. He didn’t want to put me through misery, it’s like he was like, ‘Right let’s just get this done really quick as well. I’ve ticked the box with the tour and I’m going to go now.’

"I say he lived life quick, even his death was quick. Those first couple of weeks after he died, I was just in massive shock.”

And Kelsey thinks Tom - who was given his diagnosis in October 2020 - was "massively shocked" by his rapid decline.

She admitted: “I think he was massively shocked at the end to be like, ‘Is this the end?’

“I don’t think he was expecting it, and I don’t think you are ever going to expect that really.

"But we still had the fight even at the end. It was like, ‘No, come on, we can do this, let’s make whatever is happening the best it can possibly be.’ We were in it together, it was our cancer together. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s got the cancer,” it was our cancer. If I could have taken it from him I would have taken it any day.

“And I think for me and him the research we did together brought us closer as well in a crazy way.“

Tom's desire to stay positive throughout his illness meant he didn't leave any farewell messages for his children to read when they are older.

Kelsey explained: “If I started telling him to write letters to the kids, he would have been like, ‘What do you mean? Do you not think I’m going to survive this?’ It wouldn’t have been good for his mental attitude. He didn’t need to do that because I’ll tell them what he thought.”