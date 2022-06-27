The cast of 'General Hospital' reportedly turned out to support Jack Wagner and his wife Kristina at the funeral of their son Harrison earlier this month.

The couple's 27 year old son was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles on June 6 and his devastated parents later held a memorial service which is said to have been attended by stars of the US soap which they both starred in.

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', 'General Hospital's Kelly Thiebaud told the show members of cast attended the funeral.

Fellow star Kelly Monaco told also said the cast and crew are doing what they can to support the couple.

She said: "I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing. It’s a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they’re feeling. It’s tragic."

Laura Wright added: "We are all there. (Kristina) hasn't come back to work but when she does we will be there with open arms."

While Nancy Lee Grahn said: "(Kristina) is remarkably strong and she's an exemplary mother ... It was a very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease. They both handle it every well, but Kristina I admire her very much and she’s doing really well, under the circumstances. Very strong."

Shortly after Harrison's death, Jack and Kristina set up a scholarship fun in their son's name. A statement posted on the fund's website reads: "The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honour of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."