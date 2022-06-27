Carol Burnett is set to guest star in the final series of ‘Better Call Saul’.

The comic, 89, will play a character named Marion, but her storyline on the sixth season has not yet been revealed.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favourite show.”

Six-time Emmy winner Burnett is best known for her comedy-variety series ‘The Carol Brunett Show’ which ran for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978.

She is also famed for playing ruthless orphanage boss Agatha Hannigan in the 1982 film ‘Annie’.

Her most recent credits include appearances in the ‘Mad About You’ revival and voice roles in ‘Scooby-Doo’ and ‘Toy Story 4’.

The final ‘Better Call Saul’ episodes will conclude the epic journey of its rogue lawyer, played by Bob Odenkirk, 59, who transforms from Jimmy McGill into criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

News of Burnett’s appearance was reported by Deadline after it was confirmed ‘Breaking Bad’ duo Bryan Cranston, 66, and Aaron Paul, 42, will reprise their roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the drug drama that first introduced Odenkirk as Goodman.

‘Better Call Saul’ also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito, and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

The hit series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes starting 9pm on Monday July 11 on AMC and AMC+.

Production of the sixth series was thrown into chaos when Odenkirk last year suffered a heart attack on set in New Mexico, but the series finale is now scheduled for August 15.