Jessica Chastain feels she has seen a “seismic” change for actresses in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old said a dramatic transformation has happened during her time in the film business, explaining to NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER actresses are now following “a different set of rules than 12 years ago”.

Chastain said: “I do believe no matter how many people want to force us all to stay in the lanes that we were born into, or that society says we have to stay in, we’re moving against that.”

The ‘Molly’s Game’ actress believes women now have a much stronger voice within the film industry.

In contrast, Chastain admitted in the latest cover story for PORTER she struggled to influence key decisions earlier in her career.

She added: “People coming into the industry now have a different set of rules than 12 years ago... you know, in the past I felt like, if I had an idea for a scene, I had to speak to the male actor I was working with – and then, if he liked it, he would bring it up to the director.

“I noticed if I brought things up to a director, it was like an immediate no, not even really having a conversation.

“(It was) a silly game that had to be played, which I don’t think is the case now.“

Chastain has also spoken out about the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the constitutional right to abortion.

The Oscar-winner suggested people in America have lost some sense of perspective on the contentious issue.

Chastain – who has two daughters with husband Giulietta Chastain Passi – added: “I think we need to remind each other what history used to look like for women, because it does feel like that has been forgotten.”

