Jodie Sweetin has opened up about being thrown to the ground by LAPD officers during an abortion rights protest.

The ‘Full House’ actress, 40, was seen in footage captured by photographer Michael Ade, which was shared on social media, being shoved by riot police on Saturday (25.06.22) when she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from a freeway.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I mean, there was not an official organization running it, there were a lot of people there, several hundred people there. It was peaceful, we were marching through the streets.

“We had legal observers there to make sure we were well within our First Amendment rightst.

“So, we were using our right to protest and stand up against something that we feel really strongly about, and the biggest thing I want to say is, this is not about me.”

She added she hoped the scenes would prompt others to campaign for civil rights, adding: “If people are really bothered by what they saw, then I hope that they get out into the streets and take action. “There’s great organizations here in LA, Community Control Police, there are people like Sean King, there are a lot of wonderful people out there advocating for families and victims of police brutality as well as women’s rights and things like that.”

Stressing once more Saturday’s act of police brutality against the actress was not about her, Sweetin said that if it gets people to pay attention, then “all the better”.

She added: “It was such a crazy day, and there was so much happening, but I was behind the police line – I was walking back and I was walking forward and one of the officers grabbed the handle on the back of my backpack as I was walking, actually threw me down and that was what you see in the video.

“I have other videos of that day of other officers trying to steal women’s bikes, who were pushing young women, 15-, 16-year-old women to the ground, hitting them with a baton. There was a lot going on that day, so it was not just me.”

After being hurled several feet, the actress managed to stand up seconds later and continue to protest for a person’s right to a safe abortion – after the Supreme Court reversed the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

Sweetin is the latest celeb to speak out and protest for abortion rights, along with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo and former first lady Michelle Obama.