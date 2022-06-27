Katie Price has been reported to police again by her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

The 35-year-old claims she tried to pass a message to his fiancée Michelle Penticost through one of their children.

It comes despite former glamour girl Price, 44, being handed 170 hours of community service after claiming she “misunderstood” the rules of a restraining order that banned her from contacting Penticost, who she had called a “gutter s***” in an abusive text.

A friend of actor Hayler’s told The Sun on Monday night (27.06.22): “Kieran claims that Katie told one of their children to ‘tell Michelle she can’t send her to prison’ – he spoke to police about it last week as he feels like this breaks the rules of the restraining order.

“He is so disappointed that Katie swerved jail again and, in his opinion, doesn’t seem to be taking the restraining order seriously.”

Hayler’s representative confirmed “a further incident has taken place” and been “duly reported”.

They added: “This is a matter being dealt with by the police.”

Price earlier this year admitted breaking her restraining order against Penticost, weeks after she flipped her BMW X5 after an all-night drink and cocaine binge – making it her ninth driving offence.

The mum-of-five, who shares children Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with Hayler, was hit with a five-year restraining order in 2019 after she called Penticost a “f****** c***” during a row at school gates.

She was forbidden from contacting her ex’s fiancée, who got engaged to Hayler in April 2020, “directly or indirectly”.

Price had messaged Hayler: "Tell your c****** w****, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try to antagonise me as she is in breach. That gutter s***.”

Judge Stephen Mooney said the offence was committed “out of anger” and branded the text “highly offensive and inflammatory”.