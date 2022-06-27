Travis Barker’s son is reportedly dating TikToker Charli D’Amelio.

It comes after the pair, both aged 18, started romance speculation earlier this month when they were seen leaving one of rapper Landon Barker’s shows together.

A source told PEOPLE: “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

The duo also prompted rumours they were seeing each other when they showed off tattoos they had done earlier this week by Los Angeles-based tattooist Arbel.

An Instagram account called TikTokRoomTM posted: “People peeped #charlidamelio and #landonbarker getting tatted at the same time.”

The rumoured couple have also been seen departing the album release party for D’Amelio's sister Dixie's debut album ‘A Letter to Me’ earlier this week, and they follow each other on Instagram.

D’Amelio was previously in a relationship with Chase Hudson, 20, a fellow TikToker and musician also known as Lil Huddy.

She announced their split in April 2020 after less than a year of dating.

The pair’s romance began in December of 2019 but they did not confirm to fans they were in a relationship until late January.

Barker – the only son of Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and also had daughter Alabama, 16, with his 47-year-old ex Shanna Moakler – is said to have been in a romance with Devenity Perkins, 18, in 2016.

D’Amelio was raised by former model Heidi D’Amelio, 50, and Marc D’Amelio, 53, a businessman who once ran for the Connecticut senate.

After joining TikTok in 2019, she became its most followed account thanks to her viral dance routines and by 2020 had 100 million-plus fans.

She took to the platform at the time to say her following was “like a dream”, adding: “I can’t believe there’s 100 million supporters following me right now. That is insane, oh my goodness.

“Y’all can't grasp that this is real, I still feel like it’s a dream, kind of waiting to wake up. Very insane. Oh my goodness, thank you!”