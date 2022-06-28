Josh Gad has revealed his nephew died in his sleep aged 20.

The 41-year-old ‘Frozen’ actor shared the news of Marco’s passing on Twitter and Instagram, as he wrote about his family’s “unimaginable loss” over the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. v Wade.

Gad said on Monday (27.06.22) on Instagram: “Today I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early.

“At 20 years old, he was full of possibly and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was.

“As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way.

“He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most.

“His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul.

“Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning.”

No official cause of death has been revealed.

He said on Twitter about the young man’s death: “Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible.”

The actor, who has daughters Ava, 11, and Isabella, 8, with his 46-year-old actress wife Ida Darvish, also shared a series of photos of Macro on Instagram on Monday.

He added online about the overturning of Roe v Wade in the midst of his grief: “As my family and I deal with unimaginable loss today, I am also trying to balance it with the heartbreak of the events of today.

“Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or a partner to fight alongside. To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above.”