Actress Mary Mara has died aged 61 in a suspected drowning.

Best known for her role as Mrs Sullivan on ‘Ray Donovan’, her lifeless body was found on Sunday morning (26.06.22) in the St Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, around 90 miles north of Syracuse.

News of the discovery only emerged on Monday night (27.06.22), when New York State Troopers who responded to a 911 call confirmed: “On June 26, 2022, at 8:10 am, State Police responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent, Jefferson County for a reported possible drowning.

“When Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St Lawrence River.

“The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mary T Mara from Cape Vincent, NY.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming.

“The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. The investigation is continuing.”

It is thought Mara had been visiting her sister and was in the river doing exercise.

Her career, which spanned more than three decades, saw Mara feature in over 20 movies and 40 television shows, including ‘West Wing’, ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘NYPD Blue’ and ‘Lost’.

Mara’s last credit was a role in 2020’s ‘Break Even’.

She also appeared as Loretta Sweet on ‘ER’ and Nance in ‘Shameless’, with news of her passing prompting a flood of tributes on social media.