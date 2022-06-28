Queen Elizabeth is walking without her cane after suffering “episodic mobility problems”.

The monarch, 96, was seen happily strolling unaided to catch the Royal Train for a stay in Scotland.

She was filmed by local cricketer Chris Dixon, 24, on his mobile at 9.50pm on Sunday (26.06.22) when he spotted her boarding the train at Windsor and Eton Riverside Station with no help from aides.

His footage, which emerged on Monday night (27.06.22), shows the royal walking comfortably with her stick in her right hand and, in her left, the black handbag seen in her Paddington Bear jubilee video used to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Dixon told The Sun: “I saw the Royal Train and lots of police vans and a sniffer dog. Three cars came round to private gates at the side of the station.

“She was helped out of one and then easily made her way over a step.

“I was surprised at just how fast she was. It was a lovely opportunity to see her and see her so well.”

The Queen showed none of the discomfort in his footage that has plagued her for nine months, with royal aides saying she had endured “episodic mobility problems”.

She was then seen on Monday (27.06.22) looking relaxed as she clutched a bouquet of flowers at the Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh, where she was symbolically offered the city’s keys by the Lord Provost.

She wore the Royal Regiment of Scotland badge at the event on her powder blue silk dress, received them from Lord Provost Robert Aldridge.

The monarch was joined by her youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, 58, and his wife, Sophie, 57, in what was her first public appearance since her Platinum Jubilee long weekend, which marked her record 70 years on the throne.

The Queen is due to be back on her feet on Tuesday (28.06.22) at an armed forces event, while senior royals including Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 71, Edward and Sophie will stand in for her at a garden party.

Her trip to Scotland comes after the monarch pledged during her jubilee to keep serving Britain “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.