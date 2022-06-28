Ewan McGregor says divorce was like bomb going off in his family

Ewan McGregor says his divorce was like a bomb detonating in his family.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor, 51, had been married to Eve Mavrakis, 56, for 22 years when pictures emerged of him kissing his 37-year-old ‘Fargo’ co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 2017.

His daughter Clara, 26, branded the actress a “piece of trash” for having a fling with her dad – who she branded an “a******”.

Finally admitting the damage his affair did to his loved ones, ‘Trainspotting’ actor McGregor said: “A divorce in a family is a bomb going off in everyone’s life – my children’s lives.

“The, sort of, healing of that is on-going.”

McGregor’s divorce was finalised in 2020, with him reportedly agreeing to pay Mavrakis £40,000 a month, plus sharing royalties from his films, in settlement.

He is now appearing in the ‘You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder’ film, which also stars Clara, who wrote the screenplay.

It tells of a father taking his daughter to rehab and is loosely based on Clara’s recovery from an addiction to prescription drugs.

McGregor added to GQ magazine: “She tells me she’d come up with an idea about writing about us.

“At first, I was a bit nervous – I didn’t know what that meant. I sat down to read it and I was blown away.

“It was a beautiful story about us. There’s things that aren’t accurate, or are bent – but they still reflect our estrangement for a while.”

Clara later apologised for her remarks about Winstead, admitting they weren’t her “finest hour”.

McGregor and Winstead, who share one-year-old son, Laurie, were reported to have married in April.

