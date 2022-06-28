Comedian Nick Nemeroff has died aged 32.

The stand-up star - who was nominated for a Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year for his 2020 album 'The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life' - has passed away suddenly, his family have confirmed.

A statement on Nick's Instagram page read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you. (sic)"

Nick - who was from Montreal, Quebec - had previously appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk show 'Conan', and had made appearances at Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs, and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

He also stars in in two episodes of the second series of comedy TV show 'Roast Battle Canada', in which pairs of comedians roast each other on stage and a judging panel - made up of Russell Peters, Sabrina Jalees, and K. Trevor Wilson - decides upon the winner of each battle.

Several stars have paid tribute to the late funnyman, including Alan Shane Lewis, co-host of 'The Great Canadian Baking Show'.

He wrote: "I’m at a loss for words. You’ll truly be missed. My condolences to any family seeing this. Nick was a great person "

TV writer Robby Hoffman wrote on Instagram: "Such a brilliant beautiful boy"

New Zealand comedian Melanie Bracewell posted: "So sad, Rest In Peace Nick"

Writer Amanda Brooke Perrin tweeted: "Love you friend"