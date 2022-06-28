Netflix has cut another 300 jobs after subscriptions fall.

The streaming giant carried another round of job cuts after letting 150 go back in May and reporting its first dip in subscribers in ten years.

They said: "While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth,” adding they were continuing to hire in other areas.

Netflix - who boasts 220 million accounts from all over the world - has since gathered a load of competition from rivals as Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime and others. In addition, they have raised their monthly prices, which is thought to have caused the exodus of users. They expect to lose another 200,000 paying customers by the end of the year.

They floated an idea of adding a cheaper tier, party funded by commercials.

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO said: "We're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We're adding an ad tier for folks who say 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads’."

Experts have suggested that the plan for an ad-supported model might not be the best option for the streamer.

Dominic Sunnebo, a analyst from Kantar said: "If the schemes to counter password sharing move too fast and too aggressively, it also risks alienating a potential future audience - many who password-share beyond the household are not actually aware they're breaking the terms of their subscription."