Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child together.

The 40-year-old actress has announced news of her pregnancy via social media, telling her followers that she's feeling a mixture of "worries and excitement".

The movie star wrote on Instagram: "Today I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us.. [hugging emoji] I’m still stunned, but I’m living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement (sic)"

The loved-up couple met on the set of 'Crash Landing On You', the South Korean TV series that aired on Netflix overseas.

In her Instagram post - which has been translated from Korean to English - she shared: "I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it’s too late."

Son is now focused on the challenge of motherhood and on protecting her child.

She said: "We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life.. [prayer emoji] Be happy [heart emojis] (sic)"

Son and Hyun tied the knot in March in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The 39-year-old actor subsequently shared the news on his Instagram account.

He said at the time: "I wrote this to let you know the most important decision of my life, to my fans who have saved me in many ways and gave me great attention and love. There are people who can guess? Yes. I'm going to make an important decision called marriage and carefully step into the second stage of my life."