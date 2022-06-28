LG Electronics is developing EV charging ports.

The electrics giant has acquired AppleMango, a South Korea-based electric vehicle charger developer as the trend towards electricity-powered cars globally increases, which they believe will "grow rapidly due to the surging demand for eco-friendly vehicles".

Paik Ki-mun, senior vice-president of the company said: “The EV charging market is expected to grow rapidly due to the surging demand for more eco-friendly vehicles. Leveraging our know-how and experience in the B2B sector, we will offer customized, integrated vehicle charging solutions for diverse customers, enhancing the competitiveness of our existing and ensuring our readiness for future opportunities.”

LG bought a 60 per cent stake in the company - which will become a subsidiary of LG Electronics - while GS Energy took 34 per cent and GS Neotek got the last remaining 6 per cent. Local reports estimate the acquisition is worth $7.8 million.

The buy-out comes a little less than a year since LG stopped making mobile phones - which were running at a loss - to focus on other sectors, such as electric vehicles, the internet of things and business to business solutions. Their move into EVs is expected to be centred on making user-friendly interfaces for customers in South Korea.

In 2013, they first entered the EV market when they founded the LG Vehicle Component Solutions and acquired ZKW, a automotive lighting company based in Switzerland in 2018. In December 2020, LG created a joint venture with Magna International to make e-motors, inverters and onboard charges.