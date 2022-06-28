Laura Prepon admitted having an abortion was one of the "worst days of [her] life" - but she's grateful she had a choice.

The 42-year-old actress has reflected on her decision to have a termination when she was told her unborn baby wouldn't survive and her own life was at risk if she continuedthe pregnancy, pointing out that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling - which protected a woman's right to have an abortion in every state - means people in her position may still be forced to go through to full term, despite the risks.

She wrote on Instagram: "One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester.

"The devastating truth is that we found out the foetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time - I had the choice.

"Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathise with anyone who's been faced with this impossible decision.

"I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies."

The 'Orange is the New Black' star previously spoke about falling pregnant in 2018, a year after she and husband Ben Foster had welcomed their daughter Ella into the world.

The couple hadn't told anyone their news until a scan at 16 weeks, where they were then told the unborn baby had cystic hygroma, an abnormal development of the lymphatic vascular system.

Laura previously said: "Our neonatal specialist told us the brain was not growing and the bones were not growing.

"We were told the pregnancy would not go to full term and that my body was at risk carrying any longer.

"Ben held me as I cried. We had to terminate the pregnancy."

In February 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, a son, into the world.

Following the Supreme Court ruling on Friday (24.06.22), individual states now have the power to decide whether to allow abortions and Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already outlawed the procedure after governors enacted "trigger bans" immediately.

Many other states are expected to follow suit.