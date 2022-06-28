Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were seen hanging out in Malibu on Sunday (25.06.22), just days after it was reported they had split.

The 26-year-old model struck up a relationship with the 25-year-old basketball star back in 2020, but last week an insider claimed that the pair had parted ways after being on "different pages" when it comes to making plans for the future.

A source said at the time: "Kendall feels like they're on different paths. They have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

However, the pair reunited at SoHo House at the weekend and were snapped looking very much in love, gazing into each other's eyes and getting cosy on a balcony.

An onlooker told E! News they "had great energy between them".

The eyewitness added: "They shared things on their phones and laughed.

"Kendall was looking up and smiling at Devin."

A second insider had claimed that 'The Kardashians' star - who was previously linked to another basketball star, Ben Simmons - had hit a "rough patch" with her boyfriend despite having had a "nice time" in Italy for the wedding of Kendall's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker back in May.

The source said: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half. They had a really nice time in Italy for Kourtney's wedding. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

The insider also hinted that the 818 Tequila founder could have been the one to instigate the split as she wanted "space" but insisted that they still "care about each other" and hope to work things out.