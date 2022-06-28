Kerry Katona has moved into a "huge manor house".

The 41-year-old star - who is engaged to Ryan Mahoney and has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Maxwell, 14, and DJ, eight, from previous relationships - was "desperate" to find a new family home because she no longer felt safe in their house after being burgled.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "We’ve moved house. I’m still in the same area, but I was desperate to leave our old home after everything that happened with the burglaries. It’s a lovely house and we’re already so happy here. The kids love it and it feels homely and cosy."

But while the children have settled well into their new surroundings, Kerry admitted she is still "on edge" over the idea of being robbed again and she's not planning to disclose too many details on where she's living now.

She continued: "It’s like a manor house – it’s huge! It’s really secure, too, which is important for me. But for some reason, I still don’t feel fully settled. I feel like I’m on edge all the time.

"The burglaries had a massive effect on me but, hopefully, I will start to feel more relaxed soon. This time, I’ve decided not to reveal any details about the house. It’s just not worth it."

The property is unlikely to be the family's base for too long because the former Atomic Kitten singer recently revealed she's planning to move to Spain in a few years.

She recently revealed: "We are likely to do another 12 months in the UK, and my mum will have a base here so whenever I come back that will be where we stay.

"I went to London for a work meeting last week and it’s a whole day of travelling. You can hop on a plane and be in Marbella in less time. So, that’s our plan. It’s exciting."

Kerry thinks she and her family could have a "nice life" in Spain, but doesn't want her children to think they can treat it as one big holiday.

She added: "I want to wake up to some sunshine every single day. It would be a nice life, but I also want to make sure it will be a working life. The children need to realise that they may live there, but they still need to get their homework done and work hard.

"We will start looking at schools soon to get an idea of what we’re getting into. So much of my work is online now, so it does make sense to think about a new start."