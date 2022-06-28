Chadwick Boseman's estate will be divided between his wife and his parents.

The 'Black Panther' actor hadn't made a will before he died of cancer in August 2020 but after his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, was placed in charge of handling his affairs after his passing, she has now placed a request with the court of how to split her late spouse's $2.3 million estate.

According to RadarOnline.com, Taylor asked the court to approve plans for her to receive half of the estate, while the remaining $1.15 million going to Chadwick's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

The actor's widow will also be reimbursed $47,000 for funeral costs, including $9,500 for the venue, $10,000 for funeral expenses, $1,275 for flowers, $7,495 for the cost of a mausoleum crypt at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in South Carolina, and $22,000 for crypts for Chadwick's parents to be laid to rest by their son when they eventually pass Newly-filed documents showed the '21 Bridges' star was valued at $3, 881, 758.31 including several residual cheques that have come in over the last year.

Simone said the estate was paid $187,000 in March 2021 in residuals, with three more payments totalling $14,000 arriving last year and another for $2,453 in March this year.

The filing stated: “No other assets have come into the hands of [Ledward]. All assets have been inventoried and no additional assets have been received, although [Ledward] continues to receive and deposit residual payments into the estate and/or corporate account.

There is no real property of the estate and as such no real estate tax is due. Additionally, all federal income taxes have been paid and “there are no tax amounts currently owing from the Decendent and/or his estate.”

However, the estate is planning to fight a $51,000 tax bill associated with Chadwick Boseman, Inc..