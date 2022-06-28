Tencent Games has announced new martial arts game 'Code: To Jin Yong'.

The upcoming title is Tencent's first Unreal Engine 5 project with Lightspeed Studios handling the development, and it marks the studio's first AAA game.

A two-minute trailer was unveiled during Tencent's 2022 game conference, and the game will be based on legendary Chinese writer Jin Yong's novels.

Many of his stories have been adapted over the years into TV shows, comics and more mediums.

The teaser video shows a character - who is missing an arm - as a condor swoops in before his grand entrance, which are both key features of Yang Guo, the protagonist of 'The Return of the Condor Heroes'.

Yang Guo's arm gets cut off in the novel by accident during an argument with Guo Jing's daughter Guo Fu.

He can be seen in a fast paced fight with another character, but they don't appear to bare a resemblance to any of his canon foes.

It's thought that Yang Guo's love interest Little Dragon Maiden could appear in the game, while her fighting style using a cloth and sword could make for some interesting mechanics.

It's not clear which characters or stories will feature in the title.